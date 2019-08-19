On August 16, 1964, 10,000 people packed Hemlock Park in Livingston County for the annual Old Fiddler Picnic. By then, the festival was decades old. In 1932, a devoted banjo player named Alvah Reed invited fellow banjo players and fiddlers to her home in Livonia. As the party grew in number every year, they moved it to Hemlock Park. The Fiddler’s Picnic continued until the late 1960’s and then it moved to the Wayne County Fairgrounds. It stopped in 1984 but lucky for music lovers everywhere,
it resumed in August 2002, and currently takes place each summer at Long Point Park in Geneseo.
News 8 Archives: Old Fiddler’s Picnic
