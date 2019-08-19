News 8 Archives: Old Fiddler’s Picnic

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WROC) — In August 1944, the U.S. government opened a shelter for Holocaust refugees. It was located an hour and a half outside Rochester, and to this day it remains one of the little told stories of World War ll.

75 years ago, an old army camp in Oswego was transformed into a shelter for Jewish families who escaped the Nazis. It was the only place of its kind in the country. Only 982 people were let in.