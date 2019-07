GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Students may be on vacation, but they still need three square meals a day. A free meal program is returning to the Gates Chili Central School District this summer to help out.

A hot breakfast and lunch are free to any child under the age of 18 during the summer break. The program is federally funded through the USDA free summer meals program. There are no income requirements and no registration necessary for kids to receive a hot meal five days a week.