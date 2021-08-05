Maureen McGuire reflects on three memorable stories

In the lead-up to her departure from News 8, McGuire reflected on the stories that stayed with her

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — Maureen McGuire started at News 8 in 1997 as a general assignment reporter.

One of her first assignments sent her to Perry, N.Y. to report on Champion Products Inc. decision to pick up and leave.

“It was very devastating for the town and it was a tough day to report because no one wanted to talk,” McGuire said.

As McGuire prepares to end her impressively long career at News 8 this story in Perry stands out as one of the most memorable, partly because of the impact on the community, but also because of a revelation she had while preparing to write the story.

“We couldn’t get on plant property and people were just down and I looked around and that particular day it was cold, it was relentlessly gray and there was snow on the ground and it was raining and I thought to myself as I was sitting in the news car it’s so gloomy out and I decided to use that in the story,” McGuire remembered. “’On a gloomy Thursday afternoon…’ And I remembered this all these years later, writing, particularly writing for television news because the power of a good story isn’t just in the words, it’s in the pictures and somehow when you can combine those together, it just makes all the difference in the world.”

Another story that McGuire remembers well is linked to her love of the News 8 vast archives.

About this story she said:

“This was a piece of film from 1964. The only label on it was Manhattan Street. And it was a beautiful 30 seconds of black-and-white film of a racially diverse crowd celebrating the opening of a new playground. They were having a picnic. It was clear this was a low-income neighborhood, if you will. But it was a beautiful piece of film so I wanted to know more. It took 3 months and we discovered through a lot of careful digging that this was film of a neighborhood that had been completely razed 7 years later to make way for more development, more urban planning, more of the Inner Loop on the Eastern edge of Downtown. So we had to tell the story, we just had to tell the story. And that is why I love the archives because each piece of film tells one story, but history reveals so much. There are endless stories as we know with the razing of neighborhoods to make way for Inner Loop in the 60s and that was one of them.”

By far, one of the most memorable stories for McGuire is that of her father, Dennis, and his gift to science.

Here’s her recollection:

“2016, my dad died of Alzheimer’s disease and it had been a several years journey and a couple of months afterward I decided to do a story about the sacrifice my dad had made and other families here in Rochester had made for research. My dad donated his brain to science so I wanted to tell the story of how that happened, how it worked, the local research study he had participated in in hopes that a cure might be found one day for Alzheimer’s disease and it was great to be able to show people my dad’s pictures and reunite with the staff who cared for him and to let people know about the incredible work being done right here at home to advance the cause for a cure for Alzheimer’s and effective treatment for patients. So many families locally are impacted by this, but I’ll tell you I felt really blessed to be able to tell that story, it was a really healing moment for me.”

While McGuire’s last day at News 8 is Friday, she’s looking forward to finding news ways to tell the stories of Rochester.