1991 in Rochester: ‘Ice storm of the century’ was exactly 30 years ago today

John Richter, Brighton

Photo from John Kucko

From Linda H. in Webster

From Kym H.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wednesday marks 30 years exactly since Rochester’s “ice storm of the century.”

The storm arrived on Sunday, March 3rd 1991 and would leave tens of thousands without power for days, and some for weeks.

The ice event began around 10:30 p.m. that evening and freezing rain fell for about 17 hours. The city alone lost more than 10,000 trees.

“It took me nearly 45 minutes to make what usually was a 10 minute drive home,” News 8 anchor John Kucko recalled. “I remember saying to my wife ‘we’re getting the mother of all ice storms right now’ when I arrived home, but little did I know just how bad it was going to get.

“By 5 a.m. the next morning, I awoke to what I thought were gunshots outside,” Kucko said. “It was trees crashing to the ground, transformers exploding. It looked like the apocalypse had arrived in the region.”

Kucko said his family lost power for a week, and he considers himself lucky as 750,000 in the area would lose access to electricity from the storm.

A dozen counties were declared natural disaster areas, and more than $375 million in damage occurred.

Have photos or memories from the 1991 ice storm? Send them to us through our Report It! page, email newsroom@wroctv.com, or send them to our station’s Facebook, or Twitter.

Memories

Connie D. — I remember driving in from Fredonia to check on my grandmother … the memory of only candles and lanterns in house windows is still strong.

David K. — You’re making me feel old! I was in graduate school at RIT back then and would to go RIT for heat and power, once my parents house lost power for a week!

Lisa L. — My boys and I pitched a tent in our living room and our kerosene heater was our fire place. No electric for a week. Candles for light, roads not plowed here for a week. Looking back it was an adventure. My boys were 3 and 5.

Tom L. — What a crazy ice storm that was. I’d never seen anything like it, and I’ll never forget it.

Debra O. — I remember getting an extra seven people and one dog in a two-bedroom apartment! We already had a 1-year-old and a dog. Loved having the family with us. We ate great as everyone was bringing food from their freezer

Sam. A — My neighbors owned a local ice cream shop and sold ice cream cakes. They brought cakes to all the neighbors to eat before they melted. We had ice cream cake for breakfast.

Mari P. — I remember it very well. Me and my friends went out that Sunday and when I drove home that night I had to cut through other ways to get home. It was terrible, branches falling off trees.

Greatest week of my life. https://t.co/THUvIcBltu — Jimmy (@LeChased) March 3, 2021

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.