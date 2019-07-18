News 8 Archives: Strasenburgh Planetarium

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — When Apollo 11 was on its way to the moon, Rochester celebrated this feat of science with its own, brand new landmark.

From the News 8 archives, we pulled film from June 29, 1966. On that day, the city gave final approval of the architect’s plans for the Strasenburgh Planetarium.

The site drawing showed a circular shaped building, topped by a dome and spire. The planetarium was completed two years later, a modern marvel located right next door to the Rochester Museum and Science Center.

At its opening in September 1968, the planetarium showed off the massive star projector known as Carl. But it was already anticipating NASA’s historic flight to the moon. By November that year, it was featuring shows about the space mission, complete with a replica of the Apollo 11 Lunar Module Eagle.

For the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Launch, Flight and Moon Landing, the Strasenburgh Planetarium has a special show called “The Eagle Has Landed” and a series of activities for the entire family called Lunar Liftoff.