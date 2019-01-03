News 8 Archives: Skating at Cobbs Hill Park

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - Check out the scene in January 1964 on Lake Riley at Cobbs Hill Park in Rochester. It was the city's annual speed skating championships. 102 kids competed in 52 events. Look closely and you can see Pinnacle Hill, the Lake Riley Clubhouse and of course, nearby Culver Road. By the way, the winner shown in this clip is Steve Franz, and that's his sister Susan pictured with him. Lake Riley was closed to skating in 1991.



