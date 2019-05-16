News 8 Archives: Rochester Lilac Festival

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - Check out the Rochester Lilac Festival from way back in 1963 when Monroe County set up a band shell for quaint concerts and young ladies vied for the title of Lilac Queen.

The lilac festival happens every year in May and dates back to the turn of the last century. It features the 18-hundred-plus lilac bushes that adorn Highland Park.

Our film from the 1970's shows families coming out to celebrate spring and a return to milder weather. By 1976, the festival had already grown, and over the decades it's gone from a one-day event called Lilac Sunday to a 10-day party ushering in the festival season.

One thing that hasn't changed in its 121-year history? The Lilacs. They've always been and always will be the star of the show!