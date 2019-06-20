News 8 Archives: President Nixon visits Rochester

On June 18, 1971 President Richard M. Nixon and First Lady Pat Nixon arrived via Air Force One at the Greater Rochester International Airport. This was billed as a one-day visit to promote the president’s domestic policy, which included federal revenue sharing and welfare reform. The president was greeted by GOP stalwarts including then New York Governor Nelson Rockefeller. Supporters and protesters lined the motorcade route through downtown Rochester. According to Nixon’s daily diaries on file at the Nixon Library, that evening he attended a reception in his honor at the Pittsford home of Paul Miller, former CEO of the Gannett Publishing Company.