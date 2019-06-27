News 8 Archives: Downtown skyline, 1969

On June 27th, 1962, News 8 got to visit the construction crew on top of the brand new Marine Midland Building as they wrapped up work.

From this perch at the intersections of Chestnut, Court and Broad Streets you could see the Xerox Tower, which was built just two years earlier, and Midtown Tower, built in 1962. Marine Midland Plaza was completed just days after this story on News 8, and according to the news script, for the traditional topping off ceremony the week of July 7th, the construction crew hauled a pine tree to the top and flew the American Flag.