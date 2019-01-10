News 8 Archives: 1964 Rochester Auto Show Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Rochester, NY (WROC-TV) - 55 years ago this week the Rochester Auto Show rolled into town! On January 10, 1964 the latest car models were on display at the old Rochester War Memorial.

Pontiacs were hot that year, especially the Bonneville and Grand prix. Fords were also best-sellers, including the Mustang and Galaxie. Of course a lot of what we take for granted now wasn't around then. These days we show off electric engines and self-driving cars. Back then they showed off huge gas engines and tilted steering wheels! The Rochester Automobile Dealers Association has been around since 1908. It's put on an auto show every year since 1917. (The 2019 Rochester Auto Show is at the Convention Center February 28 through March 3).