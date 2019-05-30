News 8 Archive: Bridal party takes RTS bus

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - When a bride and groom charter a public bus to get them to their wedding, it's a news story!

On May 29, 1971 Wendy Rowlands and her bridal party chartered a public bus to get them to the church on time. Wendy lived in Rochester and her father was a driver for RTS so naturally this mode of transportation made sense. By the way, Wendy got married to Michael Mayer, who according to our archives, was a teacher at Hilton High School.

If you know Wendy or Michael, wish them a happy anniversary!