News 8 accepts National Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in social media

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – News 8 WROC proudly accepted the National Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Social Media on Monday.

The national awards were presented at the Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala, which was held October 14 in New York City.

The award recognizes WROC as a national leader in creating and curating innovative and engaging social media content to inform our viewers on a minute-to-minute basis.

John Kucko (right) and Wendy Bello (left), with the Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Social Media.

“The National Murrow Award is one of journalism’s highest honors,” said Wendy Bello, WROC Vice President and General Manager. “To be singled out nationally for our social media content really reflects our ongoing commitment to providing best in class content across all screens — on-air, online and social.” She continued, “I am truly proud of our team of world-class journalists.”

Bello accepted the award with long-time WROC anchor, John Kucko.

Viewers are responding to the stories being posted as well, as the station’s website www.RochesterFirst.com has more than doubled in page views over the last twelve months. Additionally, News8 WROC’s News App audience and Facebook and Twitter followers have grown significantly.

Since 1971, the Radio Television Digital News Association, or RTDNA, has honored outstanding achievements of recipients who demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard in the field of electronic journalism.