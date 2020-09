PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC) – A Newark man has died after a motor vehicle crash that took place Sunday in Palmyra on South Town Line Road.

Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies said 31-year-old Gerald Stanley was operating his motorcycle when a deer entered the roadway and struck the motorcycle. Stanley was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Deputies said the accident took place shortly before 3 a.m.

The Palmyra Fire Department, Wayne County EMS and Finger Lakes Ambulance assisted the WCSO at the scene.