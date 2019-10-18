Newark man, Casey Tourtellotte, arrested on child sex abuse charges

NEWARK, NY (WROC) – A Waterloo man was arrested Thursday for having sexual contact with a child less than 11 years of age.

38-year-old Casey J. Tourtellotte of 65 Church Street, Apartment C in Waterloo was arrested for one count of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, a class D felony, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class A misdemeanor.

On June 27, 2019, the Newark Police Department, the Wayne County District Attorneys Office, and Wayne County Child Protective Services began investigating allegations of sexual abuse against a child less than 11-years-old. A man described by police as an “acquaintance,” was accused of having sexual contact with that child “on or about” June 25, 2019. After an investigation and interviews, those allegations were confirmed and that acquaintance was named by police as Casey J. Tourtellotte .

Tourtellotte was processed and taken to Wayne County Centralized Arraignment. Upon arraignment he was committed to the Wayne County Correctional Facility on $1500/$3000 bail. Tourtellotte is scheduled to reappear in Newark Village Court on October 21, 2019 at 10 am.