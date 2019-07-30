Newark celebrates its heritage with new mural

by: WROC Staff

NEWARK, N.Y. (WROC) — A new work of art went up this weekend in Wayne County.

Along the Erie Canal in Newark is a mural that celebrates Newark’s heritage as the ‘Rose Capitol of America’. This dates back to the old Jackson & Perkins company which specialized in roses.

Featured in the mural is the Newark Rose Parade.

“Its like revitalizing a new renaissance on the Erie Canal. We’re bringing history alive, things that were forgotten about,” said Mark DeCracker of Mural Mania.

This work of art is the latest in a series of murals in Wayne County that celebrates that area’s heritage.

