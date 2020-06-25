New York’s incoming traveler advisory explained, Gov. Cuomo says ‘it’s like any other law’

ALBANY, N.Y. (WR0C) — New York state officials have released guidelines and rules regarding the tri-state travel advisory announced Wednesday.

People traveling into New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut — coming from states with high coronavirus infection rates — will be required to self-isolate for 14 days, or risk being fined up to $10,000. That travel advisory went into effect at 12 a.m. Thursday.

The three states are using a formula that says if the infection rate of a state is over 10% in the previous seven days, travelers from those states must be put under a 14-day quarantine.

To help detail the plan in further depth, New York State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker released a five-page outline that explains the advisory (full document below).

According to Zucker, short term travel in a coronavirus hotspot would not constitute a quarantine, such as a layover, a stop at a rest stop, or any duration less than 24 hours. According to the guidance:

“The requirements of the travel advisory do not apply to any individual passing through

designated states for a limited duration (i.e., less than 24 hours) through the course of travel.

Examples of such brief passage include but are not limited to: stopping at rest stops for

vehicles, buses, and/or trains; or lay-overs for air travel, bus travel, or train travel.”

From the State DOH:



"The travel advisory do not apply to any individual passing through designated states for a limited duration (ie. less than 24 hours) through the course of travel. Examples of brief passage include lay-overs for air travel."https://t.co/213lLQvi4r — ROC Airport (@ROCAirport) June 25, 2020

Also included in the guidance is an exception for first responders and essential employees. According to Dr. Zucker:

“Exceptions to the travel advisory are permitted for essential workers and are limited based on

the duration of time in designated states, as well as the intended duration of time in New York.

The Commissioner of Health may additionally grant an exemption to the travel advisory based

upon extraordinary circumstances, which do not warrant quarantine, but may be subject to the

terms and conditions applied to essential workers or terms and conditions otherwise imposed by

the Commissioner in the interest of public health.

On CNN Thursday morning Gov. Andrew Cuomo said this advisory is just like “any other law.”

“It’s like any other law,” Gov. Cuomo said. “You can speed in your car, and if you don’t get caught you’re fine. You can drink too much, and get in a car, drive home, and if you don’t get caught you’re fine, but you fly into New York and we’ll have your name, we’ll know where you’re supposed to be staying.”

The governor said there will be random checks as well, but he’s hopeful about travelers respecting the advisory.

“I think most people are going to honor it,” Gov. Cuomo said. “They understand why we’re doing this. We have one of the lowest infection rates in the United States right now, we had one of the highest. We worked really hard in New York, and the people here sacrificed for the past three months. We closed down, we socially distance, we wear masks and we have the virus under control — and we don’t want to see it go up again.”

From Dr. Zucker

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.