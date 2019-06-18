Governor Cuomo announced yesterday that a cashless tolling system will be added to the Thruway by the end of 2020.
That means vehicles with E-Z pass tags will be automatically charged as usual, but cash lanes will be a thing of the past.
If you don’t have an E-Z pass a picture of your license plate will be taken and a bill will be mailed to the registered owner.
According to the Thruway Authority, the goal is to reduce congestion and air pollution on the Thruway.
New York to do away with cash tolls
