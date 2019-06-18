New York to do away with cash tolls

by: Staff

Governor Cuomo announced yesterday that a cashless tolling system will be added to the Thruway by the end of 2020.
    That means vehicles with E-Z pass tags will be automatically charged as usual, but cash lanes will be a thing of the past.
     If you don’t have an E-Z pass a picture of your license plate will be taken and a bill will be mailed to the registered owner. 
    According to the Thruway Authority, the goal is to reduce congestion and air pollution on the Thruway.

