New York State Yoga Festival held this weekend
LETCHWORTH STATE PARK, NY (WROC-TV) - The first annual New York State Yoga Festival will be on Saturday.
The event will take place at Letchworth State Park. Attendee will get to experience yoga sessions, shopping, food, and live music. The event run from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
To purchase tickets click here.
