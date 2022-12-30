ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’re a hunter in the Rochester area looking to do some good in the community, did you know there’s a program in place that allows you to donate your venison after hunting it to feed those in need across the state?

The Feeding New York Venison Donation program started over a decade ago as an idea by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation as a way for hunters to fight hunger and food waste.

Executive Director of Feeding New York State Dan Egan says, “If you know any hunters you know that very often there’s more venison available than those families can consume. There’s, you know, at different times between two and three million people in New York State who don’t have enough to eat, so let’s take that extra food and put it together with the folks who need it.”

Every year the program is able to distribute about 70,000 pounds of venison free of charge to hungry families in need, and it’s a great way for hunters to donate the venison they know they won’t end up using as a way to do something good for the community.

“Through the generosity of thousands of hunters they donate their deer, we pay the processors to turn that deer into burgers and hot dogs and so forth and we distribute it to hungry people,” Egan saic.

The DEC estimates about 7 billion pounds of food gets wasted every year between farms and household waste.

“If we step back to the most basic level what do food banks do right? Food Banks take excess food that’s perfectly good and not being used if it’s going to be thrown out or discarded in some way and they get it to people who need it,” Egan said.

With the giving spirit still lingering, consider donating to a participating food processor. You can reach out to Food Link, a local food bank right here in Rochester, and they can help you through the process.

Dan says that the process is easy to do with just four simple steps you can find on their website, feedingnewyorkstate.org/hunters.