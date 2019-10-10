WATCH LIVE: NYS hearing on single payer health care underway in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Senate and Assembly Health Committees are in Rochester Thursday for a public hearing on the New York Health Act.

The New York Health Act, known legally as Senate Bill S3577, would establish universal, single-payer coverage for all New Yorkers. The program would be publicly funded, including existing federal support for Medicaid and Medicare.

THIS MORNING: Supporters of universal healthcare speak ahead of hearing on New York Health Act at University of Rochester. We’re hearing from both sides tonight on @News_8 pic.twitter.com/mmglrk0Gtc — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) October 10, 2019

Supporters say the passage of this bill wold mean New Yorkers would no longer have to pay premiums, deductibles, co-pays, out-of-network charges, or have limited provider options.

Those who oppose the bill say it would create the largest state tax increase in U.S. history, with new taxes of more than $250 billion a year when fully implemented. The Rochester area alone would face $13.8 billion in new taxes, according to opponents of the bill.

The Rochester hearing is the second in as series of statewide hearings on the bill, with other hearings scheduled to take place in New York City and the Hudson Valley. Video and a transcript from the first meeting is available online.

