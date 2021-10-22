New York State trooper speaks to physical/mental wellness on the job

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A chaotic week for Rochester and New York State Police. Police chasings, shootouts, as officers try to apprehend alleged violent offenders.

One incident, even sending two state troopers to the hospital. Police say two troopers were hospitalized after a chase ending in a crash.

“The two troopers injured the other day are home resting and recovering. Thank god they weren’t hurt more seriously,” said Mark O’Donnell, PIO for New York State Police.

Police say the officers were attempting to locate a suspect wanted in connection to a stabbing from that morning.

In October alone, there have been 21 shootings in Rochester, 2 of those were homicides.

In early October, a tragic incident at Family Dollar on West Main. 911 reported of a man holding a manager at gunpoint. Police described the situation as walking into an armed robbery in progress.

News 8’s Eriketa Cost spoke to O’Donnell about how these events affect overall wellness on the job.

He says while there’s been a slight increase in events like this, it’s part of the job.

“If you work long enough, at some point you’re going to get hurt on the job, whether it’s a car accident, physical altercation with a suspect,” he said.

He says officers don’t always open up about this with each other, in day to day work. But certain incidents hit harder than others.

“I’ve asked people in the last two weeks, ‘hey, you okay? You need anything? Most of the time they say no, but every once in a while, ‘Hey, you got a second let’s grab a cup of coffee,” said O’Donnell.

For officers struggling with trauma or stress from the job, O’Donnell says there’s an employee assistance program accessible to them that’s completely confidential.

“It’s important that we have that, because people handle stress differently, somebody may be a little more stressed out about a certain call or certain situation,” he said.

As for the two police chases Thursday involving RPD, police say no one was injured.