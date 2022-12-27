ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A video making the rounds on social media Tuesday shows New York State Police using a small armored vehicle to lift and drag cars, vans, and even a tractor trailer after Buffalo’s recent snow storm.

The Rook is billed as an “armored critical incident vehicle,” featuring the vehicle extraction tool used in the Buffalo video, along with and armored deployment platform, hydraulic breaching ram, and grapple claw.

In the short video, it can be seen dragging snow-covered cars out of the roadway or lifting them off the ground entirely so plows can get to work.