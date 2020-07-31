New York State Police investigating after horse statue vandalized in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police officials say they are investigating an incident of vandalism in Rochester.

A horse statue called “Freedom,” which sits near the flagpole on 490, was tagged with some graffiti and red scribbles. Although it is not known when the vandalism occurred, police confirmed they were investigating Friday.

The horse statue, designed by Robert and Madelyn Whiteside, was unveiled shortly after 9/11. A press release from the time said in part “Freedom is in memory of the September 11 tragedy and dedicated to the victims, their families, rescue workers, and everyone whose life has been deeply affected by the horrific event.”

Freedom was one of more than 150 local horse statues as part of the Horses on Parade series, which a collaborative effort of High Falls Brewing Company (currently known as Genesee Brewing) and Dixon Schwabl Advertising.