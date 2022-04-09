ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN/AP) — New York is set to rely on an influx of federal funds and higher-than-expected tax revenues to balance the state budget, which lawmakers finalized Saturday morning, about a week late.

Disagreements over policy issues held up passage of the spending plan, which was also used to tackle issues expected to resonate with voters during an election year.

State lawmakers debated into the early morning hours over a $220 billion one-year budget that is set to boost pay for health care and home care workers, shave 16 cents off the cost of a gallon of gas through December and help New Yorkers with unpaid rent and utility bills.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday, April 7 that Legislators came to a conceptual agreement on the state budget with it being finalized within the next couple of days. Two days later on April 9, Legislators finished voting and passed the $220 billion budget.

The main bill in the budget known as “The Big Ugly” passed according to reports. This bill included changes to the highly debated bail reform law that allowed the elimination of cash bail for most misdemeanor and non-violent felony charges.

The passage of the budget secured $600 million in state funding for a new Bills stadium in Orchard Park.

Governor Hochul said in a Thursday briefing that $418 million of the state’s stadium funding will come from a gaming revenue fund from the Seneca Nation. An additional $182 million will be allocated to round out the $600 million, officials in the Executive Chamber said.

After the “The Big Ugly” passage, some Legislators were not happy. Republican Senator Rob Ortt released a statement on Twitter saying, “from the back-room-deals of one of the most secretive state budget processes in New York’s history, out came tiny tweaks to the Democrats’ dangerous bail reform laws. Don’t be fooled: this is political window dressing.”

According to Governor Hochul on April 7, the budget will include: