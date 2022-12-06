ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester area is getting ready to welcome ballerinas from across the state for New York State Ballet’s upcoming production of the Nutcracker.

The show will be held at the Roberts Wesleyan Hart theater from December 15 to 18. Tickets range from $15 to $65 and are available online.

Director Katie Johnson said that this year, there will be a live orchestra and choir for every performance.

“We have a lot of new fresh faces,” she said. “We’re premiering dancers from Dance Theatre of Harlem this year, sugar plum will be danced by Kamala Sarah.”

NYSB is a nonprofit dance company that puts on affordable productions in an effort to make the classic art of ballet as accessible as possible.

“And for Rochester, this is a first. Because typically when you go to the ballet, it’s very stereotypical that you’ll see a white ballerina dancing, the lead role is sugar plum,” Johnson explained. “And we’re really trying to change the face of classical ballet, here, in the local community, and hopefully beyond.”

And for the first time ever, they are introducing a sensory friendly show.

“It’s a one hour performance, it’s great for a really young audience, we’re actually going to be bringing the music down,” Johnson explained. “And we’re going to keep the audience at half capacity. So anyone who has kind of any anxieties to come to the theater, it’s just a very welcoming […] introduction to ballet so we’re really excited and pleased to announce our sensory friendly performance.”