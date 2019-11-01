$164,144 coming to Rochester for body worn police cameras

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Attorney General Letitia James was in Rochester Friday to announce funding for body worn cameras for local law enforcement agencies.

The AG’s office awarded the Rochester Police Department with $104,450, for 70 body-worn camera systems and 15 body-worn camera docking stations.

James’ office also awarded the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office with $59,694 for 30 body-worn camera systems and six body-worn camera docking stations.

The financial award from James’ office is a reimbursement for cameras systems that were already purchased.

BREAKING: New York AG Letitia James announces new funding for police body-worn cameras in Rochester area @News_8 pic.twitter.com/8POKnZgVic — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) November 1, 2019

“Body-cameras are commonsense tools that protect both civilians and law enforcement,” said James in a press release. “They are critical for transparency and accountability, but too often law enforcement agencies do not have the resources needed to outfit their officers. These funds will go a long way in increasing public safety and I am proud to play a role in protecting communities in Rochester and across Monroe County.”

Funds were provided by the Attorney General’s Capture an Account of a Material Situation (CAMS) program, which is awarding 13 law enforcement agencies around the state with more than $1 million to purchase 891 body-worn cameras and 321 body-worn camera systems. The CAMS program was launched in July 2018 and is funded with money recovered from organized crime takedowns.

Joining James was be Rep. Joe Morelle, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary, Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter, and more local officials.