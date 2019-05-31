New York State and Cornell University looking to attract start-ups in agriculture

HILTON — (WROC) -- The state of New York and Cornell University are partnering to try to improve the quality of the food you eat.

Through a competition, they are hoping to spark development, innovative ideas and technologies farmers can use.

At Bolton Farms they rely on hydroponics. It's a method of growing produce without soil. The owner, John Bolton says hydroponics shows how new technologies help farmers.

Hydroponics is an innovative technique that increases the overall quality of the food supply. The Grow-NY competition is looking to bring more cutting technologies to the already promising field.

"We are going to attract high growth food and AG start-ups from around the world to partner with folks already here,” said Tom Schryver, Executive Director Center for Regional Economic Advancement Cornell University." To help grow jobs, grow the economy, and grow the ecosystem.”

Bolton says farmers like himself would welcome a competition that would improve farming in the state of New York.

The application process opens May 31st and closes July 15th. The winner will receive up to 1-million dollars and must locate their business in upstate New York. To learn more, visit Grow-NY.com