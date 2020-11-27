New York State again surpasses record number of COVID-19 tests

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — According to a release from Governor Cuomo’s office, today marks a second straight day with a total number of tests done, with 219,442 reported.
The Governor said the positive rate in all focus areas is 5.6%, and outside the micro-cluster areas is 3.13%. That makes the whole state positivity rate at 3.72%.
Here’s a further breakdown of the numbers as provided by the state:
|STATEWIDE
|11/8- 11/14 % Positive
|11/15- 11/21 % Positive
|Current 7-day rolling average
|Day Prior (11/25) % Positive
|Yesterday (11/26) % Positive
|All focus area statewide % positive
|4.81%
|4.51%
|4.74%
|4.90%
|5.69%
|Statewide % positive with all focus areas included
|2.86%
|2.89%
|3.17%
|3.18%
|3.72%
|Statewide % positive without all focus areas included
|2.47%
|2.44%
|2.70%
|2.68%
|3.13%
Here are Monroe County’s focus zone numbers:
|FOCUS ZONE
|11/8- 11/14 % Positive
|11/15- 11/21 % Positive
|Day Prior 7-day Rolling Average
|Yesterday 7-day Rolling Average
|Current 7-day Rolling average
|4.41%
|4.17%
|4.72%
|4.99%
|5.46%
|5.95%
|3.58%
|3.72%
|4.06%
|4.39%
Yesterday, 39 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,588.