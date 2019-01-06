Local News

New York Museum of Transportation hosts winter fun

Posted: Jan 06, 2019 02:15 PM EST

Updated: Jan 06, 2019 02:15 PM EST

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - The New York Museum of Transportation held books and HO-scale model trains in West Henrietta on Sunday.

The sale featured rail, transportation, and local history volumes at discount prices in addition to an assortment of model train engines, track, rolling stock, structures, and accessories.

The books tell the many stories of moving people and goods by rail. Some books present the history of the local Rochester area while others are national and world-wide in scope.

Admission is included with the family friendly admission price of $4 for adults and $3 for those ages 3-12.

The museum is open Sundays only, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is located on East River Road. 


 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected