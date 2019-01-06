New York Museum of Transportation hosts winter fun

Historic model train room dates back to the 1950's.

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - The New York Museum of Transportation held books and HO-scale model trains in West Henrietta on Sunday.

The sale featured rail, transportation, and local history volumes at discount prices in addition to an assortment of model train engines, track, rolling stock, structures, and accessories.

The books tell the many stories of moving people and goods by rail. Some books present the history of the local Rochester area while others are national and world-wide in scope.

Admission is included with the family friendly admission price of $4 for adults and $3 for those ages 3-12.

The museum is open Sundays only, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is located on East River Road.



