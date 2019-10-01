New NY bill would allow pharmacists to give vaccinations to children

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Getting your child vaccinated may soon become a little easier. Instead of heading to the doctor you may be able to get your child vaccinated at your local drug store.

Lawmakers are looking to have pharmacist give vaccinations required for kids to attend school.

“Anything we can do to improve children’s access to vaccines would be a good thing in New York,” said Dr. Suzanne Mullins, a pediatrician at Rochester Regional Health.

Alesha Usuki, who just became a first time parent, says having that option can be helpful.

“I think having the pharmacy access is definitely good to have available to people who have issues getting into the physician’s office,” said Usuki.

If the bill is passed parents would take a script from their child’s doctor to the pharmacy, which some pharmacist say is a whole lot easier.

“It is so much easier to just walk in and grab a vaccine at a pharmacy than it is to make an appointment, wait in the waiting room, get called, get the vaccine, and leave,” said Dan Safee, a pharmacist and owner of Danwins Pharmacy. “It’s a couple of hours out of your day when you can just stop and grab it at a local pharmacy.”

Dr. Mullins says she is happy state lawmakers are trying to create more accessibility to vaccines especially with the recent outbreak of measles.

“It’s important to vaccinate our children and anywhere we can get that vaccination would be the most important thing,” said Mullins.

Currently, pharmacists in New York can give vaccinations only to people 18-years or older. If passed New York would join states like Ohio and Pennsylvania where pharmacist can give vaccinations to all ages.

The bill was introduced by Senator David Carlucci (D-NY) who represents the 38-th district. The bill is currently being reviewed by the senate rules committee.