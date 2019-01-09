New York farmers suffering because of shutdown, immigration standoff. Video

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - "The Federal government remains shutdown for one reason only, Democrats won't fund the border wall, and my administration is doing everything it can to help those impacted by the situation," said Trump.

Many of those impacted by the shutdown are not being helped though, like New York farmers who have been really hurting from both the shutdown and more macro issues with immigration.

"There are a lot of people affected by this impasse and it hurts more people than you think, including our farmers," said Steve Ammerman, spokesman for the New York Farm Bureau.

The New York Farm Bureau's Steve Ammerman says recent trade wars have been hurting them, and now with the government partially shut down, including the department of agriculture, they can't get the federal aid that was helping offset that.

"We are encouraging our lawmakers to find a solution to this impasse because it's important that these FSA offices open back up so they can get the assistance they need and what's coming to them and what's already been a tough financial time especially with the tariffs," said Ammerman.