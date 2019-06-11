New York announces it will go to court to block T-Mobile merger

A deal that some say would result in a thousand local new jobs could be in jeopardy.



Tech giant T-Mobile announced months ago that it would build a call center here if it got approved to merge with Sprint.



But there’s a major new effort to stop it.

On June 11, New York State announced it will go to court to block the merger.



New York Attorney General Letitia James says this is a “job killing mega merger”, adding it could lead to a huge retail job loss, and lower employee pay.

And it could cost subscribers over four billion dollars per year.

In her investigation, James says if approved, T-Mobile and Sprint could raise prices on customers who rely on their current lower subscription costs, and cut quality. This is something many residents in this region already deal with.



“It’s hard to believe that a mega merger would increase coverage by any measure. To many Upstate, Central and Western New York communities, they still struggle today for 3G, and even 4G coverage. This is largely because cell phone towers have not been built in those areas. And nothing in this merger would expedite the building of those new towers,” said James.



In a statement, Henrietta Town Supervisor, Steve Schultz, said he’s bothered by James’ decision.

It’s a potential job blow to the region, and he feels bad for the ’emotional roller coaster’ Frontier call center folks are going through. They plan to lay people off in July, and T-mobile was talking about taking them on.