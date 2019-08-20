New workforce development center coming to MCC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new workforce development center is coming to Monroe Community College.

The Finger Lakes Workforce Development Center will be a state-of-the-art industrial training facility.

The main focus of the center is to have flexible programming and be able to adapt to a rapidly changing economy. Those in charge of development say the facility will make it possible for students to head right into the job market.

“So what the Forward Center will bring to our students is really the opportunity to engage in short term training that will give them certificates, that if they earn enough certificates they can stack them into an associates degree but what’s amazing is that each one of those short term training opportunities connects directly to employment,” said MCC President Anne Kress.

The center will take the place of the former Eastman Kodak space at the downtown campus.