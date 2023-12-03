ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Town of Brighton held an open house and ribbon cutting for the new Winter Farmers Market building Sunday morning.

Sunday marked the kickoff of the first time inside the brand-new space, designed specifically to house the winter market! It’s located at 1435 Westfall Road and features the same great vendors many folks are familiar with, just this time in some more comfortable settings.

The town of Brighton’s supervisor Bill Moehle further explains what makes this building so special.