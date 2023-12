ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — State and Rochester leaders joined together in the city Tuesday to introduce the new space that will house thousands of union employees.

The new building on Lyell Avenue will serve the AFSCME Council 66. The union represents over 8,000 employees statewide. Locally, this includes the employees within the City of Rochester — the city school district, housing authority, the Webster Central School District, and the Town of Chili.