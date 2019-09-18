New U.S. citizens take oath of allegiance in Brockport

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Tuesday was Constitution Day, marking the day the U.S. Constitution was written. That was 232 years ago in Philadelphia.

It’s also known as National Citizenship Day and 102 new citizens were sworn in during a special ceremony at the College at Brockport. They gave their oath of allegiance in front of the mayor.

The ceremony was one of more than 300 held across the country. More than 34,000 new citizens will take their oath this week.

“This is great I’m very happy. I’ve been waiting for this for so long and I’m finally here I’m a citizen of the United States and this is amazing! I’m very happy,” said new citizen Rene Bertin-Ntekereze.

The new citizens came from all over the world including countries like Afghanistan, Canada, and Germany.