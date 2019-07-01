New U of R President makes history on 1st day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the first time in its 168-year-history, the University of Rochester now has a female president.

Monday was the first day on the job for Sarah Mangelsdorf. She comes to Rochester from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she served as a provost.

Mangelsdorf was named president back in December, replacing interim president Rich Feldman. On her first day, Mangelsdorf took a tour around the campus grounds.

HAPPENING NOW: Today is @UofR President Sarah C. Mangelsdorf first day! She’s taking a tour of the campus and promises to keep open conversations with faculty and students to move the university forward. pic.twitter.com/nUs5tvJYiD — Josh Navarro (@JoshNavarroTV) July 1, 2019

She says she is fully committed to advancing research-teaching learning as well as patient care missions that are core to the university. She also wants to keep open conversations with the campus community in efforts to move the university forward.

“I intend to meet with students, staff, faculty, alumni, and patients plus city members to really understand what are the things that matter,” Mangelsdorf said. “What are the things that people think we are doing well and what are the things that they think we need to work on — these are valuable things for me to know.”

Mangelsdorf has been recognized for her work on issues including academic equality, diversity and inclusion. She is also an internationally recognized professor of psychology.