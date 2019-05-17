New tugboat dedicated at start of season for Erie Canal Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) -- The Erie Canal opened for the season on Friday in celebration of its 195th season.

A new tugboat was dedicated in honor of women's rights pioneer Elizabeth Cady Stanton. The canal played a significant role in the women's rights movement.

Stanton and other suffragettes used the canal as a convenient and effective mode of transportation to rally people behind their efforts.

Stanton's great-great-granddaughter was there for the boat dedication and opening ceremony.

"The Erie Canal is like I-95," said Coline Jenkins. "You enter the New York Harbor, you get to the Hudson River. How do you go west? The Erie Canal. This is the lifeline of so many amazing things."

The tugboat is a 26-foot twin screw vessel. It's one of the first new vessels to be added to the Canal Corporation fleet in more than 70 years.