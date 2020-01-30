New trail planned in Letchworth for children with autism

LETCHWORTH, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State is planning a multi-million dollar nature trail built especially for those with autism.

The Autism nature trail has been planned for years now, but has finally entered the public funding phase.

New York’s Office of Parks is looking to raise $1.9 million out of $4 million needed for the trail. It would be built in Letchworth State Park and feature eight sensory stations for those on the spectrum.

“We’re all one, we’re all Americans, we’re all New Yorkers,” New York State Parks and Recreation Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said.

“It’s our priority to learn about each other. There’s a lot of misconception of people with ASD, and with this trail, it’s really a trail for all.”