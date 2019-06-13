New tenant moving into building previously occupied by Alleson Athletics

Henrietta, NY (WROC) - A new tenant will take over the building once occupied by Alleson Athletics in Henrietta and bring jobs with it.

Fieldtex plans on hiring up to 51 new employees during the next five years. The family-owned business makes soft-sided cases, bags, and harnesses for military, health, school, and sports markets.

The company's expansion project is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020.