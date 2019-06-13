Local News

New tenant moving into building previously occupied by Alleson Athletics

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 01:39 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 01:39 PM EDT

Henrietta, NY (WROC) - A new tenant will take over the building once occupied by Alleson Athletics in Henrietta and bring jobs with it.

Fieldtex plans on hiring up to 51 new employees during the next five years. The family-owned business makes soft-sided cases, bags, and harnesses for military, health, school, and sports markets.

The company's expansion project is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected