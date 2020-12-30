New Taco Bell restaurant opens in Chili

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — A new Taco Bell opened its doors Wednesday at 3240 Chili Ave.

After four months of construction, the final product is complete featuring a state of the art kitchen and comfortable modern dining room. The dining room is currently closed.

The new Chili fast food restaurant features a contactless drive-thru with new digital menu boards. Customers can also order ahead of time through the Taco Bell app. If you prefer to stay home you can order through Doordash or Grubhub.

Breakfast is served from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. The full menu is available at 9 a.m. The restaurant is open Sunday-Thursday 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Friday and Saturday 7 a.m to 2 a.m.