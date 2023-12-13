ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The new Taco Bell location at 1737 Mount Hope Ave opened Wednesday morning!

The restaurant will open at 7 a.m. and close at 3 a.m. every day with breakfast being served between the hours of 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. In addition to dining in, this restaurant offers double drive-through lanes with new digital menu boards.

Speaking on the new opening, Matt Prouty, Partner, Hospitality Syracuse, Inc. d/b/a Taco Bell said, “We are excited that we can continue to invest in the Rochester community. We have built a beautiful new Taco Bell restaurant and are looking forward to serving up everyone’s favorite tacos, burritos, and quesadillas,”

This restaurant is currently hiring for all positions and all shifts.