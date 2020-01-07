New streamlined process to sue landlords

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester city judges have announced a new legal avenue that will streamline the process of taking a landlord to court.

Through a Specialized Housing Expedited Part or SHEP, the Rochester City Court will give tenants a hearing within 22 days of filing a small claim.

The renter will need proof that the landlord failed to repair their property. Those who introduced the new legal avenue said this is the next step in protecting renters.

“We’ve had problems for years with landlords who do not care about the quality of life of the people who live in our city. Quality housing is not something that people should have to fight for,” Mayor Lovely Warren said.

The city court began taking cases under SHEP on Monday.