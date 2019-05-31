Local News

New Splash Pad almost ready for use in Town of Sweden

Posted: May 31, 2019 11:02 AM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 11:02 AM EDT

Sweden, NY (WROC) - The installation of the new Splash Pad at Sweden Town Park has been completed and it will be ready for visitors very soon.

 

According to the town supervisor, crews will spend the next week restoring the grounds around the pad and then the water will be turned on. A brief ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 8 featuring a free picnic, games, prizes, pictures with Aquaman and much more.

 

Sweden Town Park is located on Redman Road.

 

 

