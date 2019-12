ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Boys and Girls Club of Rochester will officially open its new sensory room.

The room was created thanks to a $15,000 grant from the Golisano Foundation.

With the money, the club was able to transform what was previously a conference room into a special one full of equipment to calm and engage the senses.

The room features soft floors, wall padding, plush bean bags and more.