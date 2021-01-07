New Seneca Park Zoo superintendent named

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello today announced the appointment of Steve Lacy as Superintendent of the Seneca Park Zoo. Lacy comes to the Seneca Park Zoo from SeaWorld San Antonio, where he most recently served as Manager of Entertainment Productions and Operations.

“I’m excited to welcome Steve Lacy to the Seneca Park Zoo and Monroe County,” County Executive Bello said in a statement. “His enthusiasm and experience are great additions to our zoo as we continue our exciting expansion and renovation projects there. I anticipate that under his leadership, the zoo will become an even greater resource for enjoyment and education for all Monroe County families. If you see Steve at the zoo, please welcome him to our community.”

According to officials, Lacy began his career with SeaWorld San Antonio in 1997 as an Animal Trainer, Zoological Ambassador and Educator. In 2007, he became that facility’s Supervisor of Zoological Operations, where he was responsible for business management, staff training and supervising the local animal training teams. In 2014, Lacy became responsible for SeaWorld San Antonio’s large scale projects and consumer events including Seven Seas Food and Wine Fest, Wild Days at SeaWorld, Howl-O-Scream and Christmas at SeaWorld.

The Seneca Park Zoo, 2222 St. Paul St. is open with winter hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through March 31.

To limit overcrowding, timed-entry tickets are required for admission. Guests follow a one-way route through the zoo to help maintain physical distancing, and some buildings remain closed. The zoo is following cleaning and sanitation measures recommended by the CDC. With the safety of animals, staff and guests in mind, guests over the age of two are required to wear face coverings, as are staff and volunteers.