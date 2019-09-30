Grand opening for Pittsford’s new YMCA

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s the first official day for the much anticipated Schottland Family YMCA branch in Pittsford Monday.

The new 140,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility is located at the corner off Clover Street and Jefferson Road.

It offers an array of fitness classes, workout areas as well as programs that stimulate the mind.

It’s the first official day of the new @YMCARochester Schottland Family Branch in Pittsford. We’re Live all morning! pic.twitter.com/NTbSFiMTsN — Josh Navarro (@JoshNavarroTV) September 30, 2019

There’s even an indoor track, golf simulator and a turf gym! Some members were ecstatic to try out the new equipment at the new Y.

“Sort of like Christmas morning, with all the new toys to play with. So it was fun, it’s really good,” said Maureen Ferran, who came in for an early bootcamp class.

Check out some of the morning classes over at the New @YMCARochester Schottland Family Branch in Pittsford! It's a workout party! pic.twitter.com/BIWs5qTZSM — Josh Navarro (@JoshNavarroTV) September 30, 2019

“It looks like there’s a great place for my kids too, which I’m looking forward to bringing my kids over here to play in the little splash pad area,” said Rob Harold, member who came for a workout.

“We’ve taken the best that we could find from other YMCA’s and other community based organizations. Bring it to one home so that people no matter who you are, or what you’re interested in, hopefully you can find a great place here,” said Jeff Cogan, Executive Director for the Schottland Family YMCA.

Information about memberships is available online.