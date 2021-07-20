New Rochester Fire Department rescue boat named after former deputy mayor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department’s new fire/rescue boat has been named the Leonard E. Redon, in honor of the former deputy mayor.

Redon passed away in 2017. Mayor Lovely Warren said Tuesday he was an avid sailor who personally lobbied to secure the boat for the RFD.

The boat, call sign Marine 1, went into service in June,. It is deployed from the Lake Avenue Fire Station to emergencies on Lake Ontario and the Genesee River. According to the City of Rochester, it has the capacity to rescue up to eight people at a time, pumps over 1,500 gallons of water per minute, and carries fire-suppression foam.

The Leonard E. Redon was commemorated Tuesday with a “first wet-down ceremony,” during which it was sprayed by a fire hose for good luck.