New retirement option for American flags at Rochester’s Ecopark

There’s a new retirement plan for American flags, at Monroe County’s Ecopark.

Covanta’s Niagara Falls facility has partnered with the department of environmental sciences to help provide a respectful retirement for the flags, when they are brought to Ecopark.

Tonight’s ceremony featured several local veterans groups, and local businesses. Cavanta’s business manager spoke on their behalf at the ceremony, honored to do their part.

“I am just so pleased, when I look around at all the men and women who have served and how proud I am to be a U.S. citizen,” said Kathleen Carroll, Covanta business manager.

Many American flags have already been accepted at the Ecopark, which is open Wednesdays from 1:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m and Saturdays from 7:30 to 1:00 p.m. For a full list of accepted items, associated fees and necessary appointments visit www.ecoparkmcny.com.