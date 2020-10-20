New renewable energy program means lower electric bills for Town of Brighton

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Residents and businesses in the Town of Brighton will now have a new source for electricity that is both environmentally friendly and cost effective, as town leaders are launching a new renewable energy program.

The options for renewable energy for residents in Brighton can be expensive, leaving some homeowners like Karen Berger paying a higher price to be environmentally friendly.

“I think many people say I would support clean energy but I don’t know how to go about getting it and I don’t want to pay more for it. And so I think this program is giving resident the opportunity to achieve both of those without having to think twice so I’m thrilled,” said Berger.

The town of Brighton is launching their new 100% Renewable Electricity Program that will address this problem, giving people living in the town and small businesses an alternative supply for cheap, clean energy.

Offered through Monroe Community Power, a community choice aggregation program, people will still get a bill from RG&E, but the source and rate will look different.

“What they will see is kilowatt hour price that’s a little less than what it would have been,” said Bill Moehle, Town of Brighton Supervisor. “This is an opportunity really to move the needle on sustainability in a way that local municipalities haven’t always been able to do.”

For residents who have been hoping the town and surrounding areas to move to more sustainable energy sources, they hope this can push other to do the same.

“Really exciting an I’m glad that us and the town of Brighton are taking these steps hopefully other communities will be able to pick up this model and replicate it,” said Ward Graham, a Brighton Resident.

A public form for residents to learn more will be held, Wednesday Oct 21 at 5:30pm via zoom, a link can be found here.

The program will officially start January 2021.